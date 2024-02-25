The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has released guidelines to help individuals in managing the current severe weather conditions prevailing in the country.

The month of February has seen exceptionally severe weather, with dryness and dust leading to a notably high Air Quality Index, according to reports from the Environmental Protection Agency.

The Ghana Meteorological Agency also reports intense heat in the forthcoming months of March and April. These unfavorable weather trends present health hazards, particularly respiratory ailments and meningitis, for the populace.

The GHS in response to this, has put out guidelines aimed at mitigating the effects of severe weather conditions on public health.

These recommendations include; restricting outdoor activities, particularly for vulnerable groups such as children and the elderly, advocating the use of face masks to diminish dust exposure, emphasizing the importance of staying well-hydrated by consuming ample water throughout the day, and ensuring that individuals with chronic respiratory conditions like asthma adhere to their prescribed medication regimen.

The GHS also noted that, the Northern region of the country, in particular, is confronted with a heightened risk of meningitis due to the dry and hot weather conditions prevailing there.

However, the Health Service advises individuals who experience symptoms such as fever and neck stiffness to promptly seek medical attention at the nearest health facility.

