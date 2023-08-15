The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, has said that the La General Hospital has been absorbed into the government’s Agenda 111 project, and the contractor is expected to begin work no later than November.

This comes after the Municipal Chief Executive for La Dade-Kotopon, Solomon Kotey Nikoi, revealed at a meeting with the Regional Minister that the abandoned La General Hospital reconstruction project is still a major concern for residents of his area.

The health facility was demolished two years ago by the government to make way for a planned rehabilitation to improve healthcare delivery in the area, but work has not yet begun on the site.

In response to the delays, Mr Quartey assured the residents of his commitment to complete the project as soon as possible.

“On the issue of the La General Hospital, we have been following the matter and I know very well that a decision has been taken at Cabinet and Agenda 111 will move there soon to commence work. As to the time, I don’t know but let’s say that latest by November, the contractor should have moved to site.”