The Ranking Member on Parliament’s Health Committee, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, has reaffirmed former President John Mahama’s commitment to improving health infrastructure in the country.

Speaking on JoyNews’ PM Express, Mr Akandoh stressed Mr Mahama’s unparalleled track record in the health sector, and urged the public not to doubt his promises to build hospitals should he be voted into office for a second term.

“Mahama is a man, that in the history of Ghana, when it comes to health infrastructure, nobody beats him,” he said on Tuesday.

Mr Akandoh’s assertion comes after NPP MPs on Parliament’s Health Committee chastised Mr Mahama, for describing the government’s Agenda 111 project as unrealistic and overly ambitious.

On Monday, Mr Mahama said the construction of over 80 hospitals simultaneously without a clear and sustainable source of funding is unreasonable and subsequently proposed an alternative approach, suggesting that it would have been more sensible to begin with a smaller number, such as 40 hospitals, ensuring their completion before initiating further projects.

However, responding to this on Tuesday, the Chairman of the Health Committee, Dr Nana Afriyie Ayew, said the NPP did not expect such comments from the leader of the NDC.

He argued that for the former President to describe the Agenda 111 policy as ambitious is an attack on the NDC’s manifesto since the party has also indicated its intention to construct over 80 hospitals.

Nonetheless, Mr Akandoh on the JoyNews show, believed in his party’s flagbearer’s ability to walk his talk.

According to him, Mr Mahama during his first tenure contributed immensely to the healthcare infrastructure of the country citing numerous landmark projects initiated during his presidency.

Notable among these were the construction of Ridge Hospital and the expansion of the Police Hospital, both of which significantly enhanced healthcare delivery in the country.

Furthermore, Mr Akandoh highlighted Mr Mahama’s role in initiating several other critical healthcare projects, including the Maritime Hospital, University of Ghana Hospital, Tepa Hospital, Kumawu Hospital, Bekwai Hospital, and the Brong Ahafo Regional Hospital.

He underscored the former President’s commitment to improving healthcare access and quality across various regions of Ghana.

One of the Mahama administration’s key achievements, according to Akandoh, was the establishment of approximately 1,260 Community-Based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) Compounds. These facilities have played a pivotal role in providing primary healthcare services to under-served communities, demonstrating Mahama’s dedication to addressing healthcare disparities.

While admitting that not all projects were completed by the end of Mahama’s term in January 2017, Mr Akandoh noted that significant progress had been made, with many nearing completion.

He, therefore, urged the public to trust Mr Mahama’s assurances, considering his significant contributions to the nation’s healthcare sector.

“… So when Mahama promises that he will build hospitals, nobody should doubt him.”

