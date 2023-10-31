President Akufo-Addo has assured the chiefs and residents of the Western North Region of more infrastructural development before the end of his tenure of office.

“Let us continue to live in love, peace, unity and pray for the government to work judiciously to ensure that each and everyone gets his or her share of the national cake,” the President said.

President Akufo-Addo said the government was committed to ensuring a fair and equitable distribution of resources for holistic development of the nation weather they voted for him or not.

The President said this at a colourful durbar to climax the week-long celebration of the 2023 Eluo festival (Yam) of the chiefs and people of Sefwi Wiawso Traditional Area in the Western North Region.

The festival was celebrated on the theme: ” Ensuring Pro-Active Socio-Economic Development in Sefwi Wiawso Traditional Area, The Role of Traditional Leaders”.

President Akufo-Addo pointed out that, the creation of the Western North Region would go a long way to attract a lot of infrastructural development which would also attract investors to the region.

He mentioned the construction of the regional administration offices, roads, health, classroom blocks and the creation of employment among major projects being provided for the region.

Katakyie Kwasi Bumagama ll, the Paramount Chief of Sefwi Wiawso Traditional Area indicated that the traditional Eluo (Yam) festival brings people of the area together in unity which he noted signified their identity as one people.

The Eluo (Yam) festival is also a period to showcase the rich culture of the area to the youth and visitors as well as imbibe the culture of their ancestors which had been handed over to them.

Katakyie Kwasi Bumagama ll, who is a member of the Western North Region house of Chiefs and member of Council of state commended President Akufo-Addo for the creation of the Western North Region.

He noted that the creation of the new region had seen massive projects with some completed and others under construction.

He mentioned for instance, the construction of the Benchema-Adjoafua road which had experienced several sod-cutting but had now reached an advanced stage of completion as well as the ongoing construction of Sefwi Wiawso town roads

The rest are the construction of the Regional Coordinating Council Office, Zipline, Regional Police Command, State Housing Project, Regional Land Commission, Regional Health Directorate at Bodi as well the ” STEM” Science and Technology, Engineering and Mathematics Education school at Awaso.

Katakyie Kwasi Bumagama ll, however, appealed to President Akufo-Addo to establish a Cocoa Processing Industry at Sefwi Wiawso under the One-District, One-Factory initiative.

The Eluo festival displayed the rich culture of the area through drumming and dancing and was attended by government offices including, Mr Stephen Asamoah Boateng, Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Western North Regional Minister Mr Jojo Rocky Obeng, Dr. Kwaku Afriyie Member of Parliament for Sefwi Wiawso Constituency, Mr. Alex Teeth Member of Parliament for Sefwi Akontombra.

Present at the festival were other traditional leaders, Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi ll, Paramount Chief of Sefwi Anhwiaso Traditional Area who doubles as the President of the National House of Chiefs; Tetrete Okuamoah Sekyim ll, Paramount Chief of Wassa Amenfi Traditional Area; the Paramount Chief of Dormaa Traditional Area and President of the Bono Regional House Chief Osagyefo Oseadeyo Agyeman Bodu ll; Okogyeman Kwaku Gyeaprah lll, the Paramount Chief of Sefwi Chirano Traditional Area, Oyeadeeyie Basape Kojo Armah lll, Paramount Chief of Sefwi Bekwai Traditional Area, among others.

ALSO READ: