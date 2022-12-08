Sehwi Bodi Member of Parliament (MP) in the Western North Region, Sampson Ahi, has lamented that the Akufo-Addo administration has neglected the area.

The President in September 2021 said he is very interested in making sure that the newly created region is developed.

At the inauguration of the Regional Coordinating Council at Sefwi-Wiawso, he said he will be held responsible if the government fails to bring the needed infrastructural development to the region, hence his interest.

“The structures and the developments that are ongoing in the Western North Region are of great concern to me because I know if they are not executed well, I will be held responsible. So I have a vested interest in making sure that Western North Region gets the needed progress it requires,” he said

But Mr Ahi says the NPP government has paid lip services to the development of the area.

“Why will you abandon the people of the Western North despite their contribution to the nation building?” he quizzed in an interview with Adom News‘ correspondent, Ohene Amponsah.

The MP mentioned that their roads are in a bad state despite promises by the government to the chiefs and people of the area.

The region is one of the six new regions in 2019 due to the difficulty of the people of Sefwi getting essential government developmental projects or services from the former Regional Capital, Sekondi-Takoradi.

