Member of Parliament for Okere Constituency, Dan Botwe, has endorsed Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in the upcoming New Patriotic Party (NPP) Presidential primary.

The Minister for Local Government and Rural Development has touted Dr Bawumia as the strategic choice to help the NPP break the eight in the 2024 election.

Addressing constituents during a visit by Dr Bawumia and his team, Mr Botwe predicted that the NPP will win the 2024 election.

The former General Secretary of the NPP, affectionately called ‘General’, said that it is in the best interest of the party to present Dr Bawumia as the flagbearer.

“The NPP will win the 2024 election. As we always do, we will work hard, but we need a leader. Based on my knowledge of the party, if I analyse what’s happening currently and consider our future, I’m begging you, let’s come together and vote for Dr Bawumia,” Dan Botwe asserted.

His comments attracted rousing applause from the crowd with a facial endorsement from the Eastern Regional Chairman, Jeff Konadu Addo.

Dr Bawumia moved from his seat to hug Mr Botwe amidst the cheering from the delegates following the public endorsement.

The lawmaker added the number of members of Parliament, party stalwarts, and bigwigs who have openly endorsed Dr Bawumia’s bid to lead the NPP shows he is the best.

