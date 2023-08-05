United Kingdom-based (UK) supporters of New Patriotic Party (NPP) Presidential hopeful, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, have constructed a borehole for Banso D/A basic school in the Ahanta West District of the Western Region.

This timely intervention was on the back of a publication by Joy News’ Samuel Kojo Brace on his Facebook wall concerning the poor state in which the children get access to water.

Under the leadership of Okyere Darko, the group, known as the ‘UK for DMB’, made a commitment to ensure the programme begins.

They assured the committee set by Kojo Brace, involving the chief, headteacher, a teacher and other members that the remaining amount of payment shall be made to ensure the completion of the project.

The spokesperson for the group, Bismark Asante, was thankful to the group who made financial donations towards the project in the name of Vice President Dr Bawumia.

Mr Asante emphasised the need for all, especially those in the diaspora to support however little they can as we all have stakes in making the country better.

He stressed that governance is a collective responsibility of all and sundry and that, there is no point folding arms and expecting government to solve all problems.

Mr Asante admonished others with the means to help government solve generational problems in communities.

