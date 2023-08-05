Joshua Bortey, who has been cohabiting with Akua Afriyie at Boankra in the Ashanti region for eight years, has angrily handed over a five -bedroom house to the woman.

When the two appeared on Nhyira FM’s Obra Show, Akua Afriyie accused Joshua of depriving her access to benefit from property they acquired together.

Madam Afriyie said they bought a plot of land to build a five-bedroom house together and when their relationship fell apart, she was expecting her share of the property.

She explained the man gave her a flock of livestock for rearing, which she profitably managed.

“I have been twice awarded as best farmer, receiving a bicycle, sewing machine and six pieces of cloth. I gave the bicycle and the sewing machine to him which he gave to his daughter to learn tailoring,” she said.

The woman recounted she suffered a spinal injury from her tedious farm work.

She, therefore, moved to stay with her sister at Bechem for treatment, but upon her return, she had been subjected to poor treatment by Joshua.

“He will make me sleep on the floor while his daughter sleeps in bed. This issue was dragged to our pastor who urged him to perform the marriage rite but he turned a deaf ear. He later told me he couldn’t go ahead to marry me.

“Later on, he came back and asked me to accept to be his second wife but I turned down that proposal and asked him to share the property we have together and give me my part. He shared the livestock and gave me part but for the five-bedroom house he wanted to compensate me with ¢2,000,” Akua Afriyie claimed.

She says they have broken up for three years but she is yet to receive her share of the property.

Joshua, who was on the show, declared that he was no more interested in the house again and asked Akua Afriyie to take ownership.