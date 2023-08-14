The chiefs and residents of Sehwi Ahibenso, located in the Bodi District of the Western North Region, have issued a stern ultimatum to the government over deplorable roads.

They are demanding the swift return of contractors who were working on the Bodi to Ahibenso road project, which has been left unfinished for years.

The road, stretching from Sehwi Bodi to Ahibenso, has fallen into a state of disrepair over the past eight years, causing immense inconvenience to users. Potholes, mud, and standing water have rendered the road impassable, disrupting travel and posing hazards to drivers and pedestrians alike.

Nana Kwaku Ngisenah, the Twafohene of Sehwi Ahibenso, who expressed the frustrations of the community, highlighted that both past and present governments have failed to address the road’s dire condition.

Despite assurances from President Akufo-Addo during his campaign tour in 2020 that the road project had been awarded to three contractors, no progress has been made.

Nana Ngisenah warned that if the government does not take swift action within the stipulated two-week ultimatum, the entire community of Ahibenso is prepared to embark on a demonstration.

Additionally, the chiefs have decided to prohibit any political activity within their community until the road issue is adequately resolved.

Stephen Armah, the assemblyman for Ahibenso electoral area, confirmed that he has made diligent efforts to address the road’s condition by engaging with the District Chief Executive and the Regional Minister. Despite his attempts, no concrete steps have been taken to remedy the situation.

Community members have joined in expressing their grievances, highlighting the urgency of the matter.