A military taskforce at Bawku, located in the Upper East Region of Ghana, has apprehended five civilians in connection with a violent attack that occurred on Saturday.

The incident resulted in one fatality and left three individuals critically injured and currently receiving treatment at the Presbyterian Hospital.

The suspects have been identified as Alhassan Abu (52), Salam Arafat (22), Kasum Jamal (16), Nasiru (31), and Issah Mohammed.

The arrests were made at their hideout following a special intelligence operation.

The attack took place shortly after Col. Antwi Awua Darkwa, the Commanding Officer of the Airborne Force at Barwah Barracks in Tamale, called on various sections of the Upper East Region to lay down their weapons and promote peace.

Col. Darkwa also appealed for calm between the Mamprusi and Pusasi communities, which have a history of a long-standing feud.

The arrest of the suspects comes as part of efforts to maintain law and order and ensure the safety of residents in the region.

The military taskforce’s intervention aims to deter further violence and provide a sense of security for the local population.

