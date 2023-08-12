The police on Friday arrested four suspected criminals who had mounted a roadblock ostensibly to slow down the movement of vehicles to attack unsuspecting residents, drivers, and passengers in the Kasoa area of the Central Region.

The four were wielding items, including a machete and two knives.

They had mounted the roadblock at Queen City near Ofaakor, off the Bawjiase Road leading to the New Kasoa Market.

The incident happened at about 1:30 a.m. on Friday, which is one of two market days in the area.

The other is on Tuesdays.

