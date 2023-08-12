Manchester United will consult with their women’s team before announcing a decision about Mason Greenwood’s future at the club.

An announcement was expected before Monday’s Premier League opener against Wolves but that has now been delayed.

Charges against forward Greenwood, including attempted rape and assault, were dropped on 2 February.

Earlier on Friday, a group of female United fans said they would protest against his potential reintegration.

Female Fans Against Greenwood’s Return – who plan to protest outside Old Trafford before Monday’s match – want the club to “demonstrate a zero tolerance approach” towards violence against women.

BBC Sport contacted Greenwood’s lawyers for a response to the planned protest, but they declined to comment.

United want to consult with all key stakeholders, including members of the women’s team, some of whom are currently playing at the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

It is understood there have been conversations involving 21-year-old Greenwood and his family.

It is not known when the situation will be resolved.

Greenwood was arrested in January 2022 following allegations surrounding images and videos which were published on social media. He was later charged with attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

After the charges against Greenwood were dropped, the Crown Prosecution Service said key witnesses had withdrawn and new material had come to light, meaning there was “no longer a realistic prospect of conviction”.

At the time, a statement released on Greenwood’s behalf said he was “relieved”. United then started their own internal investigation.

‘This goes beyond football’

In a lengthy statement, Female Fans Against Greenwood’s Return said any reintegration of Greenwood “tells us, as women, that we don’t matter”.

It added: “It tells us that men who make the club money matter; not us, our fellow fans, mothers, sisters or daughters.”

Greenwood has been unavailable for selection since his arrest and has not been involved at the club’s Carrington training ground.

His United contract runs until June 2025.

The statement added: “If you want to play at the highest level at the biggest club in the world, your behaviour will be held up to the highest level of scrutiny, accountability and expectation.”

The group added: “To the decision makers at the club, remember; this goes beyond football.”

Katherine McDermott, 42, is a Manchester United fan and member who says she will no longer watch the club’s men’s team if Greenwood is allowed to remain at Old Trafford.

She has twice written to the club to air her views, saying she received a “generic” reply in which the club said they were taking all opinions seriously.

She is not associated with the Female Fans Against Greenwood’s Return group, but told BBC Sport: “I think it goes to the heart of the culture of football right now. And I’m not saying that there hasn’t been issues in the past. It isn’t just about him. It’s about taking a stand.”