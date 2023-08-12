Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Ghana State and Housing and former parliamentary candidate for Nkwanta South Constituency, Hajia Sherifa Sekyere Tijani, has pleaded with delegates to elect her for the second time.

According to her, her performance as a parliamentary candidate in 2020 was unmatched after increasing the votes of the New Patriotic Party from 8,000 in 2016 to 21,000.

She hopes that getting a second chance from the delegates will enable the party win the seat for the first time.

Speaking with Adom News after submitting her nomination forms to the party, she indicated that the constituents have benefited from her benevolence with the provision of numerous infrastructure which include the construction of Krontang M/A Basic School, Aboro Sadiq CHPS, and the provision of potable water to various communities.

She appealed to delegates to vote for her as their parliamentary candidate for 2024 to enable her lobby for more development projects.

She urged Joshua Makubu, who is also eyeing the seat, to rescind his decision and support her because the responsibility and opportunity given to him by President Nana Akufo-Addo as the Regional Minister for the region is huge.

The Chairman of the Council of Elders and Elections Committee Chairman, Joseph Anakwa, urged all delegates and party supporters to refrain from using offensive language during their campaign as their target is to wrestle the Nkwanta South seat from the National Democratic Congress.

Hajia Sherifa will battle the position with the Oti Regional Minister, Joshua Makubu, in the upcoming parliamentary primary to be held later this year.

