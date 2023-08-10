Former Member of Parliament (MP) for New Edubiase Constituency, George Oduro, has submitted his nomination forms at the office of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to compete in the parliamentary primaries.

Speaking to the party supporters after submitting the forms, the former Deputy Agriculture minister said his defeat in the 2020 elections is a thing of the past.

According to him, the next elections in 2024 will undoubtedly go in favor of the governing party in the constituency.

He charged everybody in the party to forget the mistakes that occurred in the last elections that might have resulted in the lost.

“Over 9,000 voters did not vote. I accept responsibility for all that might have gone wrong and I’m ready to make amends. Let the slogan be no insult and victory will be ours.”

Kofi Ninsin Appiagyei, convener for George Oduro fun club said the former MP worked very hard but lost the 2020 elections as a result of the same wranglings in the party.

According to him the supporters therefore mobilized themselves, consulted him, and bought the nomination forms for him to contest the primary.

“Everybody can attest to the energy and love the supporters have for him and we believe that George Oduro will once again win the seat to be the MP again in 2024,” he said.

In the 2020 elections, Mr Oduro after his first term lost to a first-timer, Abdul-Salam Adams of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

