A former Presiding Member of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) has challenged President Nana Akufo-Addo’s claim of not endorsing any candidate in the NPP’s flagbearer race.

Abraham Boadi has said the President’s statement can only be false.

According to him, it is never true that President Akufo-Addo does not endorse anyone, adding that he believes the latter endorses Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

“When Alan Kyerematen was campaigning, he was a Minister. When Akoto was campaigning, he was a Minister. Kennedy Agyapong was a board member when he was campaigning. Nana Addo held a press conference and stated that those interested in running for office must first resign in order to pursue personal interests. Are the ministers who are supporting Bawumia running for office?

“Wasn’t it so precious that the President was able to provide such an ultimatum then? Why, then, has he failed to question when an entire ministry has been abandoned in support of one person? Why not threaten to fire any Minister abandoning his post to support Bawumia when candidates were advised to resign?” he quizzed.

Speaking on Nhyira FM’s Kukurantumi, he said that the President’s inaction suggests his support for the Vice President in the race.

“Ministers have abandoned deliberations and all other duties to follow one person around for a month. How, then, do you tell me you don’t have a candidate? It is not true,” Mr Boadi, popularly known as Opooman, stated.

He challenged the President to let his actions be convincing of his neutrality.

“Nana Akufo-Addo must provide a circular instructing all ministers to focus on their official duties or resign and follow Bawumia,” he said.

He continued, “Even presidential staffers are following Bawumia around. Ministers and Chief Executives are as well. Today, local governance is inoperative because Chief Executives are absent from their posts. To the extent that a whole Chief Executive of the royal city, Sam Pyne, is able to proclaim his support for Bawumia.”

Mr Boadi likened the current state of democracy to absolutism, saying that “some democratic governments are worse than a revolution.”

