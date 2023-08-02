Two drivers, whose vehicles got involved in an accident at Krispol City on the Kasoa-Winneba Highway, have gone into coma following the crash on Tuesday evening.

Both drivers are currently being treated at the Mother and Child Hospital at Kasoa.

While attempting to join the road after dropping a passenger at the Second Bus Stop at Krispol City, a Hyundai Elantra private vehicle with registration GS 8091-18 on top speed crashed into the mini passenger van with registration number GR 950-16.

The impact of the crash was heavy as some vehicular parts fell apart, and both drivers went into coma.

They were both rescued by nearby residents and rushed to the Kasoa Mother and Child Hospital.

Though the passenger van had on board some basic school pupils, none of them suffered any visible injury.

They, however, appeared traumatised as a result of the accident.

Some eyewitnesses in an interview with Citi News said residents of the area have raised concerns about the increasing rate of accidents along the stretch.

Just last week, a student who was crossing the road was knocked down by a vehicle and died instantly.

Residents blamed faulty traffic lights and non-adherence to road signs by drivers for the rampant accidents on the stretch.

They want speed reduction mechanisms put in place on the road.

