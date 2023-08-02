Rap star Stay Jay has revealed how he spent his music break.

Guesting on Accra FM, he was asked about his absence on the music scene.

“I’m around,” the Tema-based artiste answered. “I’ve been off the scenes for a while.”

He explained that he “took a little break to build up a great team” and endeavour to “fit in[to] the new popular genre”.

Jay said during this period, he also wrote songs for other artistes.

“I wrote songs for people in the UK, US, Nigeria and others,” he said.

To buttress, he asked: “Do you know I am the one who wrote Atom’s Ye Wo Krom?”

He added that “because of contracts” he is not able to mention other songs he has helped others with.

“Every song comes with its unique price,” the rapper indicated.

He stated that he was in the studio every day while on break, adding: “I have recorded a pile of songs and I will release them for you back to back”.

Stay Jay is best known for his megahit Shashee Wowo of Hiplife’s Azonto era.

The singer and rapper has been on intermittent breaks, with the latest, according to him, being after the release of Happy Yourself featuring Article Wan in 2021.

In 2019, however, he scored a new hit with Chocolate featuring Kuami Eugene.

The rapper’s latest offering is from July 14, 2023, titled Odo (Love) and features Kosi Sia.