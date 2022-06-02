Fameye gives reason, begs Stay Jay not to release a song they recorded in 2019

Singer Fameye has sparked conversations on Twitter after he begged colleague musician Stay Jay to hold on to a music project they did in 2019.

According to him, he wouldn’t want the song to drop because “he is a different kind of musician now” in 2022.

The soothing singer, who is currently promoting his latest album, Songs of Peter, asked the Yenko Nkoaa hitmaker to pause after the latter took to Twitter to announce their yet-to-be released song.

Meanwhile, Stay Jay didn’t back down after Fameye told him “Oh Big man 2019 song in 22 I beg lol.”

Stay Jay, born as William Kojo Johnson, replied Fameye: “I get you Fameye, but old wines taste the best.”

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time that a Ghanaian musician will advise colleagues in the music sphere to never put out a song they featured in years ago.

On March 7, 2022, songstress Efya advised musicians she has recorded with beyond the past three years to never drop the songs.

For her, she is never the same musician they knew years back, adding that, it will be difficult for her to clear the song.

She wrote: PS:..!! If I did a verse for u n it’s past 3 years !! PLS DONT DROP THAT SONG ..!! I AM DEFINITELY NOT the same person ..musically.. sonically..lyrically …kraaaa ma sesa..so do the right thing .. n come for the better verse from the NOW ME …or u n heaven go clear the song [SIC].

PS:..!! If I did a verse for u n it’s past 3 years .!! PLS DONT DROP THAT SONG ..!! I AM DEFINITELY NOT the same person ..musically.. sonically..lyrically .kraaaa ma sesa..so do the right thing .. n come for the better verse from the NOW ME …or u n heaven go clear the song 🐉🙏🏽 — EFYA (@EFYA_Nokturnal) March 7, 2022

