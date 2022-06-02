Ghanaians have been divided over IGP, George Akuffo-Dampare’s response to a tweet by the British High Commissioner, Harriet Thompson.

While some people believe Dr Dampare should have explored a much better, strategic and refined option to raise his concerns, others also thought it was unnecessary.

However, another school of thought is of the opinion that the letter addressed to the British High Commissioner was not from Mr Dampare.

But Director of Public Affairs of the Ghana Police Service, Chief Superintendent Alexander Kweku Obeng seems to have the answer.

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Tuesday, Chief Superintendent Obeng confirmed that the letter was indeed from the Police Service and therefore it is not a new thing that the IGP authored.

“The letter is indeed from our outfit and let’s not forget he is the boss and so it is not surprising that a letter will come directly from him. It all helps in the discharge of our work and so there is nothing wrong with that,” he said.

Reacting to IGP’s response to a tweet by the British High Commissioner, Chief Superintendent Obeng said his boss’ letter was in the right direction in order to show how the laws are working.

“If someone speaks against the laws of our country, it is important not to pay attention to such people. It is important that you explain very well to the person the laws we have in the country, and that is exactly what IGP said in his letter.

To him, Mr Dampare’s letter is a good piece that should deter others from planning same.