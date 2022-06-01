The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare, has posed thought-provoking questions to the British High Commissioner to Ghana, Harriet Thompson.

This is in connection with Madam Thompson’s post on the arrest of #FixTheCountry convenor, Oliver Barker-Vormawor on May 17, 2022.

Taking to her Twitter page, she wrote: Oliver Barker Vormawor, convener of #FixTheCountry movement, arrested again, I understand for a motoring offence on his way to court. I’ll be interested to see where this goes…

But to the IGP, the post is a violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations 1961, which enjoins diplomatic missions not to interfere with the internal affairs of their host country.

In a statement signed by Dr Dampare, he indicated the service would have ordinarily ignored the post but they have learnt from painful and past experiences that such a stance has not been helpful to them.

“Your Excellency, the fact that you use the ‘arrested again’ we believe must mean you were making reference to previous occasions Mr Barker Vormwaor was arrested for threatening the security of the state and recently for motor traffic offences,” the statement read in parts.

The IGP bemoaned such misguided, unwarranted and biased comments have tarnished the reputation of the service and the country at large, hence the need to set records straight.

Read the full response for all the questions below: