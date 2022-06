Afrobeats singer King Promise has got fans gushing over his younger sister after he flaunted her on social media.

The singer took advantage of his Ginger dance challenge on TikTok to capture his sister whining her waist on camera.

The shy mid-adult was rocking only a pink bralette and mini shorts while having a pool time.

This would be one of the few times King Promise has posted any member of his family.

The Bortey Newman family live their lives outside public eyes.