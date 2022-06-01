The lead convener of the #FixTheCountry Movement, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, has described Ghana as a “concert country”.

His comment is in relation to the Inspector-General of Police’s reply to British High Commissioner, Harriet Thompson.

ALSO READ:

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, May 31, he said “Who the Gods want to kill, they first make mad. Dampare paaa. Eh, so what went wrong with this man?”

“Ghana paa is a concert country, ooo. Herh!”

The Ghana Police Service has replied the British High Commissioner, Harriet Thompson, over her comments in relation to the arrest of the convener of the FixTheCountry Movement.

Madam Harriet Thompson, in a Tweet on Tuesday, May 17, said she looks forward to seeing how the arrest of the convener of the FixTheCountry Movement will turn out.

However, the Police in a letter signed by the IGP, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare to Madam Harriet Thompson said her tweet was from either a “biased or uninformed position.”