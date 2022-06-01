The Catholic Church has announced the death of Archbishop Emeritus of the Tamale Archdiocese, Most Rev. Gregory E. Kpiebaya.

He is said to have died in the early hours of Tuesday, May 31, 2022.

A statement by the President of the Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference Most Rev. Philip Naameh, which confirmed his demise, said it occurred at the Tamale Teaching Hospital.

“I commend to your prayers the peaceful repose of his soul. The Funeral and burial arrangements will be announced later. With sentiments of esteem,” it said.

The deceased was ordained as a priest for the Diocese of Wa on 8th September 1962.

He was subsequently appointed a Bishop for the Diocese of Wa on the 18th of November, 1974, and subsequently ordained a Bishop on the 15th of March, 1975 by Bishop Peter Poreku Dery, then Bishop of Tamale as the Principal Consecrator.