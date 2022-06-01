General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu, has dared the British High Commissioner, Harriet Thompson, to respond to the 15 questions by the Inspector-General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare following her engagement in Ghana’s internal affairs.

To him, he fully supports the letter from the IGP as the posture of the British High Commissioner was nothing to write home about.

“Maybe the kind of words IGP used in his letter may be harsh but sometimes the attitude of these commissioners is just not right. I am not sure they will even entertain such tweets in their country. We cannot be in the same country and allow someone to make treasonable comments.

“Such comments may not be accepted in the UK and so she expects us to allow such lawlessness in the country. Dampare is doing his work and so it is important that we allow him to work. If the commissioner has any comment, then she should pass it,” he said in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen show Tuesday.

READ ALSO:

Mr Boadu, however, said commissioners should not be seen as powerful as they are just ordinary people.

“These high commissioners who come here should not be seen as powerful. We’ve even had high commissioners who engaged in domestic affairs of the country. And so let’s not see the white people as too powerful. Those times, when you check the history of our country, some of these commissioners will not even qualify for assemblymen in their countries,” he said.

The Commissioner seems to be facing the wrath of the Police for expressing interest in the case of a convener of #FixTheCountryMovement, Oliver Barker-Vormawor following his second arrest within a short time.

In a tweet on May 17, Ms Thompson said, “Oliver Barker Vormawor, convener of #FixTheCountry Movement, arrested again, I understand for a motoring offence on his way to court. I’ll be interested to see where this goes.”

In a four-page letter which addressed the two circumstances under which Mr Barker-Vormawor was arrested, Dr Dampare sought to find out whether the High Commissioner was concerned about the law enforcement process in Ghana.