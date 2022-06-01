The Supreme Court has for the third time adjourned three cases involving restrained Assin North MP James Gyakye Quayson.

This comes a little over a month after the Supreme Court assured of an expeditious hearing.

The Court on April 13 restrained Mr. Quayson from holding himself as a legislator.

“The restriction remains until the final determination of the substantive matter. We direct that the case hearing be expedited,” Justice Jones Dotse who read the ruling of the Court stated.

The Court has however not heard the case since then.

On two occasions, Court Officials announced the adjournments. On Tuesday, May 31, Justice Dotse who was presiding over another matter announced the adjournment of the three cases involving the MP. He said a member of the panel is indisposed.

One of the three cases is asking the Supreme Court to review its April 13 decision.

Another is the substantive case filed by a resident of Assin North, Michael Ankomah Nimfa urging the Court to rule that at the time Mr. Quayson filed to contest the 2020 polls, he was not qualified per the constitutional requirement of not owing allegiance to any other country.

The third case was filed by the restrained legislator asking the court to set aside a Court of Appeal decision that struck out his appeal of a High Court decision that nullified his election.

The Supreme Court is expected to hear the cases on June 14.