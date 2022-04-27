Embattled Assin North Member of Parliament, James Gyakye Quayson, has urged the Supreme Court to set aside its ruling that barred him from performing parliamentary duties.

The embattled MP says the majority 5-2 decision was a patent and fundamental error of the law and a breach of portions of Ghana’s constitution.

A Supreme Court panel comprising Justices Jones Dotse, Jones Dotse, Agnes Dordzie, Nene Amegatcher, Mariama Owusu, Gertrude Torkonoo, Prof Henrietta Mensah Bonsu and Emmanuel Y. Kulendi restrained Mr Quayson from holding himself out as a Parliamentarian.

“The application succeeds. The MP is restrained from holding himself as MP for Assin North and restrained from attending Parliament to conduct business on behalf of the people of Assin North.

“The restriction remains until the final determination of the substantive matter. We direct that the case hearing be expedited,“ Justice Dotse ruled.

This followed an application by a resident of the constituency Michael Ankomah Nimfah.

Mr Quayson contends that the court’s decision was wrong in that it effectively attempts to execute a decision of the Cape Coast High Court in a manner that occasions a gross miscarriage of justice against him.

The embattled MP’s troubles commenced after the Cape Coast High Court in July 2021 nullified his election, stating that he was not eligible to contest the polls.

Mr Quayson has since been fighting to set this aside, but his biggest setback is this restraining order imposed by the Apex Court.

By urging the court to review its decision, two other judges will be joining the original seven-member panel.

The case is scheduled for hearing on May 17, 2022.

The MP has also filed another application urging the Supreme Court to set aside the substantive case against him by Michael Ankomah Nimfah.

That is scheduled for hearing on May 10, 2022.