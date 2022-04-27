The Tema Regional Police Command is on a manhunt for four suspected robbers who killed a car dealer around Bampo Hotel.

Felix Tetteh Batcha, a car dealer at Community 9, was shot dead on Monday, April 25.

In a press statement, the Police revealed that the deceased received a call from a man who expressed interest in buying one of the cars he was selling.

The prospective buyer introduced himself as a doctor at the Community 22 Polyclinic, the Service noted.

According to the head of the Public Affairs Unit in Tema, C/INSPR Stella Dede Dzakpasu, when Felix arrived at the Polyclinic, the supposed doctor claimed he was busy at the surgical theatre, and therefore, sent one of his boys to go on a test drive with the deceased and his friend who had accompanied him.

“When they got to a spot around Bampo Hotel, the test driver stopped the vehicle and got down under the pretext of making a phone call.

Some minutes later, three men emerged on a motorbike, attempted to forcefully take the ignition key from the deceased and in the ensuing struggle, shot him,” the Police revealed.

Since the unfortunate incident, the vehicle has been recovered by the Police.

Meanwhile, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Dr George Akuffo Dampare, has reached out to the victim’s family.

He assured them of a thorough investigation into the incident and also provided police clinical psychologists to offer psycho-social support to them.

Also, the Regional Commander has visited the bereaved family to commiserate with them.

Read full statement from police on the matter: