It has been 50 years since Ghana’s first President, Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah, passed away.

Kwame Nkrumah died on April 27, 1972, while battling cancer. Dr Nkrumah was 62 years old when he passed away.

His last breath was not in the country he fought to help attain independence from British colonial rule. Kwame Nkrumah died in Bucharest, Romania.

Dr Nkrumah was overthrown by a coup led by Col. Emmanuel Kwasi Kotoka on February 24, 1966. He was out of the country when his administration was sent to oblivion.

Since the coup, he had been living in Guinea. Dr Kwame Nkrumah was also the country’s first Prime Minister.

Kwame Nkrumah was part of the founding fathers of the United Gold Coast Convention (UGCC), popularly known as the “Big Six.”

The other members of the Big Six are Ebenezer Ako-Adjei, Edward Akufo-Addo, Joseph Boakye Danquah, Emmanuel Obetsebi-Lamptey and William Ofori-Atta.

Today being a golden jubilee since his death, social media users have lauded Nkrumah for his remarkable achievements.