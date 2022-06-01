A sister of two siblings who were crashed to death by a speeding car at Ejisu-Besease collapsed upon hearing news of her brothers’ death.

Rabiatu Mohammed, 35 years old, was resuscitated by medics at the Ejisu-Besease Catholic Medical Centre.

Rabiatu is pleading with the police to free the driver who crashed them to death.

She says the incident should not be blamed on anyone adding that though tragic, It could not have occurred without God’s approval.

Her comments come as Ejisu District Court remands the driver, Justice Adjoyi, into police custody.

Hamidu Mohammed and Abdul Rahman Mohammed aged 62 and 50 years and their brother in-law Masawudu Nalko, were crashed to death by a speeding car on Sunday morning.

ALSO READ: