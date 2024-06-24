Gomoa East Assembly supports Mampong flood victims

The Gomoa East District Assembly and Nag Fairmount Construction Company have provided relief items to the flood victims at Gomoa Mampong in the Central region.

On 5th June, over 150 houses in Gomoa Mampong were submerged after sections of the highway collapsed due to the diversion of the Ayensu River by a contractor working on the Kasoa-Winneba Highway.

Each victim received one student mattress, blanket, 25kg of rice, a gallon of cooking oil, mosquito nets, and two boxes of mosquito coils.

In an interview with Adom News, the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Gomoa East, Solomon Darko Quarm, stated that the Assembly is also working with the contractor to support the affected farmers.

Meanwhile, Gomoa East NADMO Director, Robert Hackman, who doubles as the Director of Operations for Nag Fairmont Construction Company said they will give cement and roofing sheets to those whose houses collapsed.

The beneficiaries commended the Assembly and the contractor for coming to their aid, but also called for more assistance.

