Kasoa Akweley District Court presided over by his Honor Stephen Ofori Akrasi has remanded two suspects for possession of firearm, pepper spray without lawful authority.

The suspects are Bingo Bordon, a 34-year-old barber and Emmanuel Yakpah, 26 years, a mason and residents of Kwashiman and Kanneshie respectively.

Presenting the case at the court, Prosecutor of Kasoa Akweley District Court, Inspector Cephase Atsyor said on June 10 2023, Kasoa Divisional Patrol Team was on Duty at Oklu Nkwanta Barrier with a core duty of stopping and searching cars to and from Kasoa in search of narcotic drugs and arms and ammunition, as well as suspected criminals.

Inspector Cephase Atsyor revealed that, during the search , the police arrested the suspects Bingo Bordon and Emmanuel Yakpah with Pistol with a serial number 352779, one pepper spray, GHS 1,400 and talisman.

He said upon investigations, Bingo Bordon alleged that the pistol was given to him by a military officer called John on 5th June 2023 to keep for him.

His claims could, however, not be corroborated.

Inspector Cephase Atsyor said further investigations revealed that the accused persons are friends and lives in Accra and they usually meet at Komkomba yam market, a known hiding place for criminal activities.

The suspects are to reappear before court on 27th June , 2023.

