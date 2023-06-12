A 32-year-old woman has allegedly stabbed her boyfriend to death at Ayigya Zongo in Kumasi of the Ashanti Region.

The suspect, Jennifer Appiah, also known as Maa Akua, allegedly stabbed Joseph Bawa multiple times on Sunday after a misunderstanding ensued between them.

The mother of the deceased, Madam Hawa Alhasan, disclosed that her son was pronounced dead upon arrival at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) Hospital also known as “Tech Hospital”.

The mourning mother, however, couldn’t explain what caused the misunderstanding between the deceased and the suspect.

She added “Any time misunderstanding ensues between the two the woman threatens the deceased with a knife or scissors. I urged my son to stop dating the woman countless times but he refused to do so until his premature demise.”

“Now the lady after killing my son has escaped, and so we are pleading with the Police to arrest and bring her to book.”

The body of the deceased has been deposited at the KNUST Hospital morgue while police investigation has commenced.

ALSO READ: