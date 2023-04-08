A 39-year-old man, Selorm Ayi, has stabbed his brother in-law, Donkor Kofi to death at Pupsupu, a farming community in the Nkwanta South of the Oti Region.

The duo were sleeping in the same room when the suspect committed the heinous crime.

The suspect whose name was only given as Selorm is said to have stabbed Kofi Donkor and hit his head with a pestle, leading to his death.

According to reports, the suspect has been battling mental illness and the deceased decided to send him to a fetish priest for treatment.

The suspect rushed to the Breweniase police station to report himself after the crime.

Meanwhile, body of the deceased has been deposited at Nkwanta St. Joseph hospital morgue while the suspect is in police custody assisting with investigations.