Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah, was the talk of the town as she stepped out in style with her young son, Damien Peter Agyemang, for the highly-anticipated movie premiere of ‘A Taste Of Sin’ on Friday, April 7, 2023.

The stunning actress, who is known for her impeccable fashion sense, looked ravishing in a figure-hugging red dress that hugged her curves in all the right places. Her son Damien also captured attention as he made a grand appearance at the event.

While exchanging pleasantries, Damien held a mini fan, which he was using to cool himself.

But Jackie’s manager, Samira Yakubu did not seem pleased with him holding the device while greeting elders.

As soon as Samira spotted Damien with the fan, she snatched it from him and asked him to sit down with a stern look on her face.

The incident was captured on video and quickly went viral on social media. Many social media users found it amusing.

Watch video below