President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has assured new Chief Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Torkornoo that he will be a “dependable” and “trustworthy” partner.

This, he stated is to ensure that the judiciary and executive work harmoniously to entrench the rule of law in Ghana.

President Akufo-Addo expressed confidence that Justice Torkornoo’s over 19 years experience will come to bear as she takes over from Justice Kwesi Anin Yeboa as Ghana’s 15th Chief Justice.

The President was speaking during the swearing-in ceremony held at the Jubilee House on Monday, June 12.

He said the appointment of Justice Torkornoo was not particularly a difficult one to take as she had shown from her career “a full grasp of the intricacies” of the country’s judicial system.

“The choice of Justice Gertrude Torkornoo as the 15th Chief Justice was not a particularly difficult one to make in view of her level of qualification, the number of years spent with distinction at the bench, and the superior court of judicature.”

She has served at the High Court, Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court, where she was appointed to in 2019 by President Akufo-Addo.

Justice Torkornoo will be the third female Chief Justice in the history of the country after Justice Georgina Theodore Woode and Sophia Akuffo.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by dignitaries, including Members of Parliament, government officials, legal practitioners, and representatives from various sectors of society.

Chief Justice Torkornoo’s tenure begins at a crucial time for the country, with numerous legal challenges and societal issues demanding attention.

In her acceptance speech, she was optimistic that she will bring hope for a justice system that is fair, efficient, and responsive to the needs of the Ghanaian people.

With President Akufo-Addo’s commitment to supporting her in this endeavor, Chief Justice Torkornoo is poised to make a lasting impact on the judicial landscape of Ghana.