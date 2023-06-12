Ghanaian dancehall star Stonebwoy and his wife, Dr Louisa, has embarked on a breathtaking boat cruise, capturing the attention of fans worldwide.

The couple’s captivating video showcased their love and admiration for each other, leaving social media abuzz with admiration.

In the enchanting footage, Stonebwoy and Dr Louisa could be seen on a boat, surrounded by mesmerizing views of the open sea.

Their elegance and joy were palpable as they sailed through the crystal-clear waters, creating a picture-perfect moment.

Stonebwoy’s musical prowess took center stage as he serenaded his wife with heartfelt songs, adding an extra touch of romance to the experience.

The heartwarming video quickly went viral, capturing the hearts of fans and admirers worldwide. Social media platforms were flooded with love and adoration for the couple, as they marveled at their strong bond and affectionate display.

Many fans couldn’t help but speculate that the couple might be filming a music video for one of Stonebwoy’s melodious tracks, adding an element of excitement to the story.