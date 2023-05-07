A Police Constable has been shot dead by an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) in the Western North Region.

The incident happened Friday evening during a trip from Bibiani to Sefwi Wiawso after an operation.

Details of the incident are sketchy but information gathered by Citi News from Police sources indicate that the ASP engaged the Constable (name withheld) over his behaviour in a heated argument before he was shot.

