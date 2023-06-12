Member of Parliament (MP) for Ketu South Constituency, Abla Dzifa Gomashie, has called for the closure of schools at Klikor, Agbozume, and Aflao affected by flooding.

Parts of the Ketu South Constituency have been experiencing devastating rainstorms and flooding for the past few days, which has led to over 1,000 people being displaced.

Speaking in an interview on the Citi Breakfast Show on Monday, June 12, 2023, she indicated that “I think what we should do is to close down the schools in the three traditional areas affected by the flooding. That is Klikor, Agbozume and Aflao. My fear is that anything can happen when these children are wading through the floodwaters. It is scary, I was born by the seaside, and my house is also at the beach, but I am terrified of water. What I saw this weekend has even scared me more.”

Stating that the situation is so dire, the Ketu South MP indicated that the amount of water seen on the roads was the same in the rooms of people “so they cannot even sleep in their rooms.”

“And the classrooms have water there too, so I am at wit ends and the churches. There is nowhere you can even send them to perch until the water recedes, perhaps maybe the Municipal Assembly hall that is not flooded. We could move the people to lay their heads until we find some form of shelter for them.”

With the amount of water on the roads, she emphasised that her fear was that one could slip and break a bone when walking because most of the roads were not tarred.

“So we have a serious situation where the lagoons and the wetlands are all overflowing into the community and there is no way the water can go into the sea,” she added.

ALSO READ: