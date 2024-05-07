Management of the Accra Technical University (ATU) has said that the land encroachment case of its 17-acre property situated in Mempehusem has been scheduled to be heard in court on May 23, 2024.

During a Public Accounts Committee sitting at Ho in the Volta Region, the Acting Vice Chancellor of ATU, Professor Amevi Acakpovi expressed concerns regarding the persistent encroachment on sections of its Mempehusem property within the Ga West Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.

According to him, attempts to construct a protective fence around the property have been hampered by injunctions obtained by some of the encroachers.

“There are encroachers on the land at Mempehusem and the final resolution is that we should build a fence around the land to strongly show our presence and then our determination that we believe the land belongs to us.

“We began this partnership with the 49th Regiment and they started building the fence for us but unfortunately, some of the encroachers we suspect have taken the matter to court and sought an injunction for the construction work to stop and so work has stalled.

“We have also filed a statement of defense and a counterclaim. The court has issued a hearing notice to both parties and we shall be heard in court on May 23, 2024,” Professor Acakpovi said.

