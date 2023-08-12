Member of Parliament (MP) for the Nkawkaw constituency, Joseph Frimpong, has broken his silence on the recent controversy surrounding the Nkawkaw sports stadium, which has been converted into a maize farm.

Last week, Adom News reported that the once-vibrant stadium has been left abandoned for years and repurposed for agricultural use, sparking widespread concerns among residents.

Addressing the issue, the MP acknowledged that the planting of maize on a portion of the stadium was not news to him, but he emphasized that the true news was the unfortunate abandonment of the stadium’s development project.

He revealed that his office had completed documentation with the Middle Belt Development Authority in a bid to revive the stadium and restore it to its former glory.

Mr Frimpong went on to highlight that the only remaining hurdle was securing financial clearance from the Ministry of Finance. He assured the people of Kwawu, particularly the supporters of the Okwawu United football club, that they should exercise patience as the necessary steps were being taken to expedite the process.

The MP expressed his commitment to seeing the project through to completion, reinstating the stadium’s significance as a hub for sports and community activities.

ALSO READ