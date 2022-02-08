Highlife musician Kwaisey Pee has charged the next Black Stars coach to call Ghanaian players Kevin Prince Boateng and Sulley Muntari back to the national football team.

In an interview on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz 103.9 FM, the Me Hia Odo hitmaker said the two players will be highly instrumental if the team wants to succeed in winning trophies in the future.

Meanwhile, 34-year-old Kevin Prince Boateng is currently playing for Hertha BSC while 37-year-old Sulley Muntari, after taking a career break in 2019, has joined the local league under the ticket of Hearts of Oak in February 2022, but Kwaisey Pee is certain the duo will do the magic for the team.

Ghana was eliminated at the group stages in the just ended 2021 AFCON tournament. Reacting to this, Kwaisey Pee said the whole team needs a restructure – and that includes calling Kevin and Sulley back to the team.

Kwaisey Pee is currently promoting his gospel-themed single dubbed ‘Amazing God’. He also has a forthcoming collaborative EP with highlife music star Ofori Amponsah.

Watch the video below: