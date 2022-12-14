One of the most entertaining and memorable concerts is yet to hit the country come this yuletide kind courtesy Ghanaian Highlife musician Kwaisey Pee.

Under the auspices of the Kaa Pee New Era production in collaboration with Gold Coast Bar and restaurant, the musician will hold the annual Kwaisey Pee and Friends Live In Concert.

The concert will come off on December 26 at the venue adjacent Accra Tourist Information and opposite Reggie Rockstone’s office.

With just GHS 100 for single and GHS 180 for double, patrons will experience nostalgia as the veteran artiste gives a back to back performance of his hit songs that brought the music industry to a standstill.

Artistes billed for the night include KK Fosu, Fameye, Big Joe Chante and Kumi Guitar.

Meanwhile, the artiste, real name Kwasi Poku Addae, has created buzz in the airwaves with his latest song, Ayele.