Contestants of the popular Adom TV music reality show, Nsoromma Plus, took on indigenous highlife rhythms to entertain patrons who were glued to the show.

Judges Andy Dosty and Akosua Agyapong could hardly remain in their seats when the music stars of the past Nsoromma editions mounted the podium to display their music craft.

Contestants who won the best performances of the night (Star Trophy) were Grace Adom Sarkodie and Truth Ofori.

Check out the awesome Highlife performances on the night below:

Daniel Antwi performs Ye De Aba by Dr K. Gyasi

Reniel Aboagye performs Wonko Menko by Eric Agyeman

Jenice Aboagye performs Woma Me Nka Bi by Pat Thomas

Righteous Vandyke performs Waben by Felix Owusu

Grace Adom Sarkodie performs Angelina by A. B. Crentsil

Gamado Somoah Issac performs Ozim Zim by Marriot International Band

Jemima Darkoa Gyabs performs M’awirekyekyere by C K Mann

Victor Twum Ampofo performs Okwantunyi by Felix Owusu

Truth Ofori – Anwanwado ie Eboko by Western Diamonds

Precious Mbir – Passenger by Western Diamonds

