Competition has intensified as the Nsoromma Plus contestants battle for the ultimate crown at the Fantasy Dome, Trade Fair.

This week, Grace Adom Sarkodie opened up the show with Kelvyn Boy’s popular Down Flat song. Judge Andy Dosty commended her for microphone control and peak performance.

Victor Twum Ampofo followed and killed Stonebwoy’s Kpo Keke song. It was more than delightful to the patrons and judges, especially Akosua Agyapong. He was lauded for choosing a song that had many artistes featured.

Yawa Dey by Nero X was performed by Precious Abena Mbi who was equally lauded for costume and stage craft.

Truth Ofori got the fans and judges emotional during her ‘Behind the Scenes’ song performance by Kofi Kinaata.

Reneil Aboagye, deserved to be adjudged one of the best performers on the night as she has almost everyone upstanding and grooving to her soothing voice. She performed Sugarcane by Camidoh ft. King Promise.

Daniel Antwi showed off his powerful voice with Kuami Eugene fire Fire voice. Sounding more like the ‘Rockstar’, judge Andy Dosty said he would do all he can to have Kuami Eugene watch him perform.

Gamado Somuah Isaac took on Keche’s Good Mood song featuring Fameye and his awesome performance compelled Keche Andrews to call into the live show to commend him.

“I’ve been watching the performances and you are so good. Out of all my songs, Good Mood is very personal to me. All my team members know that. You are so good on the show and the way you went about it. This young champ is so good, and I am rooting for him,” Keche Andrews said.

Check out photos from the event below:

