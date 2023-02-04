Three persons have been confirmed dead in an accident at Akyem Apedwa-Kyebi road in the Eastern Region after a vehicle carrying wood sommersaulted.

The accident happened on Thursday, February 2, 2023.

It involved a Kia-Rhino truck fully loaded with illegally sawn wood, heading towards Apedwa- Suhum Road from Kyebi Potroase.

Information gathered by Adom News suggests it failed its break and somersaulted into an adjoining valley landing on its side.

Four other persons also sustained various degrees of injuries and are receiving treatment at the Suhum and Koforidua Central Hospitals.

The deceased have been identified as Mohammed Sabutey, aged 16, Emmanuel Nartey, aged 20, and Ibrahim Adamu, aged 19.

Meanwhile, Anthony Kujo Keni, the head of the family of Mr Nartey, said the family is making arrangements with the police for burial.