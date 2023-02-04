The Round of 16 draw of the 2022/23 MTN FA Cup will be held on Tuesday, February 7, 2023.

The event will take place at the Conference Room of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) at 11 am.

Title holders Hearts of Oak failed to book a place in the Round of 16 after a defeat against Dreams FC.

However, Asante Kotoko defeated lower side, Benab FC to keep their hopes alive.

A total of 16 teams will feature in this draw. They will be paired into eight ties which will be played on the weekend of February 24 to 27.

These clubs include nine from the Premier League and seven from Division One:

Premier League (9):

Aduana Stars, Asante Kotoko, Dreams FC, FC Samartex 1996, King Faisal, Kotoku Royals, Legon Cities, Nsoatreman FC, Real Tamale United.

Division One (7):

Debibi United, Ebusua Dwarfs, Heart of Lions, Liberty Professionals, Skyy FC, Steadfast FC, Volta Ranger.