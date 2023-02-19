The time has come to decide who the ultimate winner for Adom TV’s flagship music reality show, Nsoromma Plus, will be after a 13-week intense battle.

This season had people’s favourites from the past four editions chosen to show off their musical prowess.

Nsoromma Plus: 10 selected contestants from the past 4 seasons battled it out for 13 weeks



Seven of the contestants have made it through to compete for the ultimate prize with live band performances on Adom TV at the Fantasy Dome, Trade Fair on February 19, 2023 at 7 pm.

Reneil Aboagye, Truth Ofori, Gamado Somuah Isaac, Daniel Antwi, Victor Twum Ampofo, Precious Mbir and Grace Adom Sarkodie have stretched their talents in the past editions and are eager to cement their worth presently.

The three contestants with the highest stars awarded by judges joined other four contestants to be at the final stage.

The winner of the show will be presented the ultimate award of GHC 20,000 with other packages including a holiday bundle abroad.

Meanwhile, fans who are set to throng the venue are advised to set off early to avoid unfortunate circumstances.

Videos making the rounds so far have the live band team testing out the microphones and other gadgets to make the show a success.

