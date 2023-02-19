The grand finale of Adom TV’s Nsoromma plus is in full effect and none other than Precious Abena Mbir was selected to lead the pack.

Precious was the first contestant for the night, a responsibility that comes with tension and stage fright.

However, she was full of confidence and her performance was one of a kind, especially as it gave honour to veteran highlife artiste, Daddy Lumba.

She excited the hundreds of patrons with the 1990 banger ‘Ankwanoma’ and the judges agreed she has stepped up her game.

Judge Andy Dosty commented that her voice was spectacular as well as her outfit which was on point.

