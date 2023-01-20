Adom TV’s Nsoromma contestants performed indigenous Ghanaian high-life songs dating back in time to thrill patrons who were enjoying the popular music reality show over the weekend.

Contestant Reniel Aboagye performed Hini Me by legendary Kojo Antwi, and she was on top of her game.

Precious Mbir followed up with Daddy Lumba’s hit song, Ankwanoma.

Jemima Gyabs performed Akosombo Nkanea by Obibini Takyi.

Gamado Isaac performed Obi Ate Me So Buo by Daddy Lumba.

Meanwhile, Daniel Antwi performed Ahuma Tia by Lee Duodu. Judges lauded him for putting up an awesome stage craft.

Grace Adom Sarkodie performed Akwankwa by Lee Dodou.

Jenice Aboagye performed Odo Nye Mbra by highlife legend Thomas Frimpong.

Victor Ampofo performed Rex Gyamfi’s song ‘Obia Bewu’

Truth Ofori took on Abusua Kyiri Ka song by Samuel Owusu.

