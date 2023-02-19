Nungua superstar, Victor Twum Ampofo, has raised the bar very high as he wins Adom TV’s Nsoromma for the second time.

History repeated itself on Sunday, February 19, 2023 at the Fantasy Dome when host Jerry Justice made the much-anticipated announcement that attracted cheers across the auditorium.

After 12 weeks of impressive stage craft, Ghanaians have decided through votes that the trophy must be maintained on Victor’s shelf.

Not only is he back again into the history books after three years, he has gained bragging rights as the best of the best.

Nsoromma Plus was organized for past contestants and winners to justify their positions, and Victor has silenced both contestants and critics.

He walks away with GHS 20,000 cash prize, a hamper and other educational materials.

Contestant Reneill Aboagye, who was his topmost contender for both seasons, maintained her spot as the first runner-up.

The mini Akosua Agyapong, as she is identified, accepted the GHS 10,000 prize, hamper and educational materials with a grateful heart.

Truth Ofori also stepped up her game from being a finalist in the previous season to a third-place holder.

She received GHS 8,000, a hamper and educational materials.

The other contestants, Gamado Somuah Isaac, Daniel Antwi, Precious Mbir and Grace Adom Sarkodie together with the winners received a certificate of participation.